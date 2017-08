Hinshaw Snags Med Mal Litigation Defense Pro In Illinois

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has bolstered its health care practice group in central Illinois by adding a veteran trial attorney with nearly two decades of experience handling medical malpractice defense and other complex civil litigation, the firm announced Monday.



William D. Trimble joins Hinshaw & Culbertson as a partner in its Peoria office after previously serving as a name partner with litigation boutique Kehart Trimble Wise Anderson & Booth in Decatur, where he spent more than 18 years handling litigation matters ranging from medical negligence defense...

