CenturyLink Slammed With Another Suit Over Billing Practices

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink was hit Monday with another proposed class action over its billing practices, this time in Wisconsin federal court by a woman who claims she was repeatedly overcharged by the telecommunications service provider after being promised a cheaper promotional fee.



Lead plaintiff Susan Miller’s complaint comes just two months after consumers in California launched a $12 billion proposed class action against CenturyLink Inc., claiming the telecom giant ripped off millions of customers by overbilling, in some cases for services that were never agreed to.



Like the California...

