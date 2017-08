Long Island Borrower Targets Navient With Damages Action

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A onetime student at a Long Island college lodged a nationwide action against Navient Corp. Friday claiming that the loan-servicing giant, which is being sued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, steers borrowers away from beneficial debt solutions toward more costly options in breach of its own agreements.



Former Briarcliffe College student Marie Travis lodged the suit in Central Islip, New York, federal court claiming that, after making 10 years of payments, she encountered a disability and was unlawfully steered by Navient toward a forbearance plan...

