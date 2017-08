Rite Aid Asks Calif. Panel To Undo $8.7M Firing Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid Corp. urged a California appellate panel Monday to discard an $8.7 million jury verdict for a former manager who said he was wrongfully fired after being injured in a store robbery, saying the trial judge prejudicially excluded evidence showing legitimate, nondiscriminatory grounds for letting him go.



An attorney for Rite Aid, Thomas Peterson of of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, argued that the judgment must be reversed because the evidence was critical to the case.



“The trial court treated the most important elements of...

To view the full article, register now.