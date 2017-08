Gap Outlet Shopper Asks Calif. Court To Revive False Ad Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A California woman argued to a state appellate panel Monday that a trial court erroneously tossed her putative class action alleging The Gap Inc. misleads consumers about its outlet store clothing quality, months after the Ninth Circuit revived similar litigation she brought against retailer Neiman Marcus.



Plaintiff-appellant Linda Rubenstein was misled when she saw the Gap brand name label on clothing sold at the company's factory outlet because she reasonably expected those items to be the same quality as products offered at the traditional store, said...

