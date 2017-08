Challenging The FDA On 'Natural' Cigarettes

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT) -- A recently-filed case challenges a settlement agreement between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a cigarette company, which agreement allows the use of the word “Natural” in Natural American Spirit cigarettes’ product packaging and labeling.



The case is Sproule v. U.S. Food & Drug Administration, et al., No. 9:17cv80709 (S.D. Fla.). The case is of particular interest both for its connection to pending litigation against the cigarette manufacturer and for its implications for the doctrine of standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.



Background



By way...

To view the full article, register now.