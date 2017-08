Yahoo Gets $4.4M March Madness Ding In 5th Circ. Reversal

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Monday that Yahoo Inc. must pay $4.4 million after backing out of a deal with prize insurer SCA Promotions Inc. involving a $1 billion NCAA March Madness contest, reversing the technology giant's $550,000 refund on an initial payment to SCA.



A three-judge panel vacated a summary judgment for Yahoo and instead granted summary judgment to SCA, finding the insurer’s interpretation of a cancellation fee provision to be a “reasonably clear interpretation” that is in line with the contract as a whole. The...

