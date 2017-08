States Ask High Court To Hear Florist's Same-Sex Objections

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Texas and a dozen other states pushed the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to hear a Washington florist’s appeal over whether she could legally decline to provide services for a same-sex wedding, saying that flower arrangements are forms of artistic expression and that states shouldn’t be able to compel citizens to create artistic works that violate their consciences.



In an amicus brief, the states urged the justices to grant a certiorari petition filed by Arlene’s Flowers Inc. and owner Barronelle Stutzman, who is challenging a ruling...

