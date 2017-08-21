Slovakia Shakes Off Claim Over Talc Mining Rights

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Slovakia on Friday prevailed in a World Bank arbitration initiated by American and Canadian investors who claimed that the country had wrongly terminated their rights to one of the world's largest talc mines.



An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal decided that it lacked jurisdiction over the claims first asserted in 2014 by EuroGas Inc. and Belmont Resources Inc. against the Slovak Republic, following five days of hearings in Paris last September.



The tribunal dismissed all of the claims and issued an award favoring...

To view the full article, register now.