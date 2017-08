Smoker Fights To Keep Fee Award In $35M Case

Law360, Miami (August 21, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A smoker who won an award of attorneys' fees and costs on top of a $35 million jury award asked the Florida Supreme Court Friday to reject an appeal of the fee award by Philip Morris and Liggett, arguing that there is no divide in the lower courts on whether or not email service is required to comply with the offer of judgment statute.



Richard Boatright and his wife urged the Florida Supreme Court to deny the petition by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Liggett Group...

To view the full article, register now.