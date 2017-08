9th Circ. Revives Enviros' Suit Over Military Base In Japan

Law360, Washington (August 22, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday gave new life to a suit alleging the U.S. Department of Defense failed to consider the impact on a protected marine mammal from a replacement military base in Okinawa, Japan, reversing a lower court’s finding that environmentalists who brought the suit lack standing.



Contrary to a California federal judge’s 2015 decision, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups’ allegations that the DOD violated the National Historic Preservation Act by failing to consider the effects of the Futenma Replacement Facility,...

