9th Circ. Says BIA Erred In Rejecting Asylum Seeker

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday determined that an immigration judge had improperly rejected an immigrant’s asylum petition on the basis of discrepancies between his testimony and an asylum officer’s notes, vacating and remanding the case back to the Board of Immigration Appeals.



The majority opinion found that the immigration judge depended on an asylum officer’s unverifiable notes from his interview with Nishan Singh, lacking a direct transcription, and therefore had no legitimate means of undermining the immigrant’s credibility and the legitimacy of his identification documents. Circuit...

