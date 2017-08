5th Circ. Opens Door For More Search Warrant Access

Law360, Dallas (August 22, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday said the owner of a private plane charter business under investigation for criminal tax violations may have the right to view a sealed affidavit that supported search warrants that led to a raid on his business.



The court said Justin Smith, whose home, business and storage unit were raided in March and April 2016 but who has not been indicted, has a qualified right of access to pre-indictment warrant materials, like the sealed probable cause affidavits that supported the search warrants....

