Split 9th Circ. Won't Revive Antitrust Suit Against UPS, FedEx

Law360, San Francisco (August 21, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel found Monday that transportation manager AFMS failed to define the markets in which UPS and FedEx allegedly stifled competition, affirming a lower court's ruling and effectively ending antitrust claims against the shipping giants.



AFMS LLC was required to show that it participated in the same market as United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. in order to having standing to sue, the majority opinion said. But AFMS' two proposed market definitions excluded other shipping advisers — like the U.S. Postal Service...

To view the full article, register now.