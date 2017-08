Kroger Escapes Bulk Of ‘No Sugar Added’ Apple Juice Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed most of a proposed class action alleging The Kroger Co. misled consumers by including a “no sugar added” label on its apple juices in violation the state’s Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law and Consumers Legal Remedies Act.



U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Friday dismissed with leave to amend Sonia Perez’s claims under the FAL, CLRA and the “fraud” and “unfair” prongs of the UCL because Perez didn’t detail how exactly she was allegedly misled by the...

To view the full article, register now.