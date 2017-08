Ex-Statoil Exec Can't Use Likely Stolen Tech, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The evidence against a former Statoil unit’s chief technology officer is “overwhelming,” a Texas federal judge said in a Monday order forbidding him from using information and technology he is accused of stealing to help his own business venture or secure a patent prior to trial.



Judge Alfred H. Bennett granted Statoil Gulf Services LLC and Reveal Energy Service Inc.’s request for a preliminary injunction in a case accusing Matthew Dawson of stealing their trade secrets and using the information to launch a competing company called...

