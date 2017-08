Chemtura, Rubicon Nab Partial Win In Ship Explosion Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday granted two chemical companies’ bid to partly toss litigation over a 2012 explosion aboard a container ship and also dismissed a group of cargo claimants from the case, saying the two motions arose from a settlement agreement with two freight forwarders.



U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest granted chemical companies Chemtura Corp. and Rubicon LLC's motion for partial summary judgment that the defendants in the settlement agreement — freight forwarders Stolt Tank Containers BV and Stolt-Nielsen USA Inc. —...

