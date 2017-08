Norwegian Skier Gets 18-Month Ban Over Sunburn Treatment

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Norwegian cross-country skier will not be allowed to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday extended a ban issued by her country’s anti-doping agency stemming from the use of a sunburn treatment that contained a banned substance.



A CAS panel upheld the appeal of the International Skiing Federation, or FIS, against seven-time world championship gold medalist Therese Johaug, imposing an 18-month ban after she tested positive for the banned substance clostebol while training with her team in...

