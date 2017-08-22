Expert Analysis

FTC V. Qualcomm: The Balance Between Patents And Antitrust

By Derek Dahlgren and Spencer Johnson August 22, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT) -- In January of this year, the Federal Trade Commission brought suit against Qualcomm Inc. in the Northern District of California. The FTC is alleging that Qualcomm used its position as a dominant supplier of certain cellphone components, and its patent portfolio covering standards used in cellphones, together in a manner that constituted unfair methods of competition.

Qualcomm moved to dismiss the suit in April, noting that a strong dissent was issued to the FTC vote to file the complaint, and arguing that the FTC had failed...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular