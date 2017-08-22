FTC V. Qualcomm: The Balance Between Patents And Antitrust

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT) -- In January of this year, the Federal Trade Commission brought suit against Qualcomm Inc. in the Northern District of California. The FTC is alleging that Qualcomm used its position as a dominant supplier of certain cellphone components, and its patent portfolio covering standards used in cellphones, together in a manner that constituted unfair methods of competition.



Qualcomm moved to dismiss the suit in April, noting that a strong dissent was issued to the FTC vote to file the complaint, and arguing that the FTC had failed...

