Cozen O'Connor Blamed For Bad Advice On Damaged Plane

Law360, Philadelphia (August 22, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware aviation school filed a complaint in Pennsylvania state court Monday accusing Cozen O'Connor of providing flawed guidance in its efforts to help charter aircraft operator Aero Ways Inc. get a damaged plane back into action.



Blue Water Aviation Inc. says that the Philadelphia-based firm fell short in its duties to Aero Ways, which leased the plane from Blue Water, when it told the company to focus on claims against third parties connected to the damage incurred by the plane, rather than pushing its insurer...

