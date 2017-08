DOI Hit With Suit Over Tribal Leadership Dispute

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The Alturas Indian Rancheria hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a lawsuit on Monday accusing it of improperly recognizing Philip Del Rosa as the chairman of the tribe even though the tribe's General Council barred him from holding office.



The tribe and tribal Business Committee member Wendy Del Rosa, who is Philip Del Rosa's sister, is seeking an order from a California federal court declaring that the federal government's decision recognizing Philip Del Rosa as the tribe's chair in direct violation of a decision...

