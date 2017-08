Gawker Defamation Claims Not Personal Injury, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge ruled Monday that a digital news publication run by a blogger scorned in Gawker Media articles for his coverage of the racial protests in Ferguson, Missouri, cannot bring personal injury claims against the former gossip news outlet for alleged defamation.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein said in a written opinion that claims brought by blogger Charles Johnson and his web-based publication, GotNews, against the bankrupt estate of Gawker Media LLC did not rise to the level of personal injury tort...

To view the full article, register now.