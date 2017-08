Florida Timeshare Co. Bluegreen Files Confidential IPO

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- BBX Capital Corp. said Tuesday that its subsidiary Bluegreen Corp., a Florida-based timeshare company, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering using a provision of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act that allows it to explore an IPO before publicly revealing full plans.



Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based holding company BBX said the IPO draft pertains to a sale of common shares representing a minority interest in Bluegreen. Detailed terms were not disclosed.



“The price range and other terms of any IPO have not yet been determined,...

To view the full article, register now.