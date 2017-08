J&J Unit Seeks To Boot Pelvic Mesh Cases From Philly Court

Law360, Philadelphia (August 22, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit argued on Monday that the company's lack of tangible links to Pennsylvania prevented the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas from hearing nearly a hundred cases from out-of-state residents over injuries allegedly caused by faulty pelvic mesh implants.



Ethicon Inc. argued that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California had limited the circumstances under which a state court is able to assert specific jurisdiction over nonresident companies, and that there was no evidence of...

