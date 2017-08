Pokanoket Nation Sets Up Camp On Disputed Brown U. Land

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A group of Pokanoket Nation members and their supporters have set up an encampment on Brown University land in Bristol, Rhode Island, with the aim of repatriating property they assert was illegally taken from the tribe hundreds of years ago.



The Po Metacom Camp, which the tribe described as a long-term encampment, was established on Sunday in an effort to reclaim from Brown the tribe’s so-called spiritual high ground, which was “illegally taken from the rightful ownership and control of the Pokanoket Tribe for the past...

To view the full article, register now.