Jawbone's Successor Must Share Docs With Fitbit: Judge

Law360, San Jose (August 22, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered a company that recently acquired Jawbone’s assets to produce documents in Fitbit Inc.’s patent infringement suit against the rival wearable fitness device maker, saying the new company is obviously intimately involved in Jawbone’s business and is “just not a third party who’s out there.”



U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen said Jawbone Health Hub Inc. is not a traditional third-party business that would be protected from subpoenas, because Jawbone transferred its assets and documents to JHH before JHH acquired...

To view the full article, register now.