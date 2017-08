SEC Tells Calif. Man To Hand Over $2.6M In EB-5 Proceeding

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday ordered a California man to pay roughly $2.6 million in disgorgement and interest after it found that he assisted the purchases of company membership interests by Chinese investors seeking to participate in the EB-5 visa program but wasn’t registered as a broker-dealer.



Allen Chi of Arcadia, California, was ordered to pay disgorgement of $2,401,693, which represented “transaction-based” compensation, as well as prejudgment interest of roughly $245,789, which will be distributed to “injured investors,” according to the SEC decision....

