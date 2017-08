2nd Circ. Rebuffs Ex-Health Care Co. CFO's Fraud Appeal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday refused to undo the conviction of former health care services executive Steven Rawlins for a $10 million fraud that targeted his two former employers, Prime Health Services and Core Choice, rejecting his claim that he was wrongly prevented him from revealing a witness’ extramarital affair to attack his credibility.



In a brief summary order, a three-judge panel for the appeals court denied Rawlins’ appeal without going into much of their reasoning, simply saying, “We find Rawlins’s claims to be without merit.”...

