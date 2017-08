DC Circ. Says FERC Botched Review Of $3.5B Fla. Pipeline

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel said Tuesday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission failed to adequately analyze the greenhouse gas emissions impacts of a $3.5 billion natural gas pipeline to Florida it approved and ordered the agency to redo its environmental review of the project.



The split D.C. Circuit panel sided with the Sierra Club and other groups Tuesday when it ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to create a new environmental impact statement for the pipeline project. (AP) Siding with the Sierra Club and other...

