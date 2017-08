Net Neutrality Orgs Call For Consumer Complaint Docs

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A group of 16 advocacy organizations has urged the Federal Communications Commission to release all consumer complaints related to net neutrality from the past two years before moving forward with rolling back its internet protections, which require service providers to treat all online content equally.



In a Monday letter to the FCC, groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Knowledge and Free Press said it’s important for consumers to read the allegations about how internet service providers have acted badly in the past before the...

To view the full article, register now.