2nd Circ. Sides With Day Laborers In Job-Solicitation Row

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed that a New York town's ordinance restricting roadside job solicitations by day laborers the municipality alleges are in the U.S. without authorization violates the First Amendment.



A majority of the three-judge panel agreed with the Eastern District of New York’s determination that Oyster Bay, New York’s ordinance — which ostensibly aims to limit day laborers standing on the side of the road from seeking employment from passersby — actually unlawfully limits commercial speech by restricting a broad range of...

