Air Force Chooses Boeing, Northrop For $678M ICBM Deals

Law360, Nashville (August 22, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force announced Monday it had awarded technology development deals worth nearly $678 million for its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile to a Northrop Grumman Corp. unit and the Boeing Co., allowing them to compete for a lucrative final deal expected to be awarded in 2020.



Northrop has received a $328.6 million deal while Boeing was awarded a $349.2 million deal for technology maturation and risk reduction work on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent ICBM program, the Air Force and the companies said. The deals,...

To view the full article, register now.