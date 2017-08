Managing Consumer Expectations For Autonomous Vehicles

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Satisfying consumer expectation drives sales and mitigates the risk of product liability litigation. As consumers begin to sit in the driver’s seat of automated and autonomous vehicles, manufacturers and sellers have a golden opportunity to educate consumers on the benefits and risks of those vehicles and to shape their expectations.



Many states continue to use the consumer expectation test to evaluate product liability claims. The European Union, in general, requires vehicles to meet reasonable safety expectations. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes the goal as...

To view the full article, register now.