Brazil’s Antitrust Agency Questions AT&T-Time Warner Deal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Brazil’s antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it has determined that AT&T Inc.’s proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. has the potential to harm competition in the television programming and service markets.



The Administrative Council for Economic Defense, known as CADE, issued an opinion recommending a tribunal require changes to the tie-up, after finding it would create a vertically integrated operation that raises competitive concerns. The agency said AT&T already owns the second largest service provider in the country, Sky Brazil, and said that purchasing...

