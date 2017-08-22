Brazil’s Antitrust Agency Questions AT&T-Time Warner Deal
The Administrative Council for Economic Defense, known as CADE, issued an opinion recommending a tribunal require changes to the tie-up, after finding it would create a vertically integrated operation that raises competitive concerns. The agency said AT&T already owns the second largest service provider in the country, Sky Brazil, and said that purchasing...
