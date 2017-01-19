Avaya Adds $60M Creditor Recovery Pool To Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt telecom giant Avaya Inc. said Tuesday that it would file an amended Chapter 11 plan that would set aside $60 million for its unsecured creditors.

The revisions, which the company said had been agreed to by its unsecured creditors committee and its first lien creditors, would also remove a cap the plan had put on recovery by the unsecured creditors and allow them to take their payments in stock, according to Tuesday’s filing.

The original proposed plan, which is reflected in a disclosure statement that...
Case Information

Case Title

Avaya Services Inc.


Case Number

1:17-bk-10088

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 19, 2017

