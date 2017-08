Call Center Worker Hits Drugmaker With OT Class Action

Law360, Springfield (August 22, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker AmerisourceBergen was hit with a proposed class action Monday alleging the company violates the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying call center employees for the time it takes to boot up their computers and otherwise prepare for the day.



The case is the latest in a spate of “wage theft” suits filed by call center workers, who often allege that because they are expected to be ready to take their first call at the very beginning of their shifts, they must come to work...

To view the full article, register now.