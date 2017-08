Gibson Dunn Lands Media Deal Pro From Munger Tolles

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A deals attorney whose clients have included Hugh Hefner, MGM Resorts and DreamWorks Animation’s board of directors will join Gibson Dunn as a partner in its Los Angeles office after more than 20 years at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, the firm announced Tuesday.



Kevin Masuda joins Gibson Dunn’s corporate practice after a 21-year career at Munger Tolles, where his transactional practice focused mainly on the media and entertainment industries.



“I am thrilled to join the firm and look forward to working with my new colleagues,”...

