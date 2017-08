Fla. Doc Convicted Of Fraud Gets 1 Year And $3M In Fines

Law360, Miami (August 22, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida doctor convicted last year on 162 counts of health care fraud was sentenced Tuesday to one year and a day in prison and ordered to pay more than $3 million in fines, restitution and forfeiture.



U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, who handed down the sentence at the conclusion of a four-day hearing in Gainesville, Florida, also ordered Dr. Ona M. Colasante, 59, to perform 1,200 hours of community service during the course of three years of supervised release following her imprisonment.



The monetary...

