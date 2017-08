Fed. Circ. Says Medicare Settlement Case Correctly Moved

Law360, Nashville (August 22, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled a California federal court had correctly transferred claims involving the alleged breach of Medicare appeal settlement agreements to the Court of Federal Claims, saying the contract dispute didn’t fall under the Medicare Act.



The district court had rightly ruled it lacked jurisdiction over breach of contract claims filed by Alvarado Hospital LLC and a group of 15 other Prime Healthcare Services Inc.-owned hospitals over the alleged breach of settlements involving a Medicare appeal, as those claims were not directly related...

