Chase, Agency To Pay $4.3M To End Debt Collection Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and a debt collection agency have agreed to pay $4.3 million to end a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act suit brought by borrowers alleging unlawful solicitation of mortgage payments, according to settlement documents filed in California federal court on Monday.



Carmen Terry’s July 2015 complaint accused Chase and Real Time Resolutions Inc. of violating the FDCPA and California’s Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending out thousands of allegedly misleading payment notices to borrowers after the bank had already voluntarily released...

