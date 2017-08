7th Circ. Upholds CMS Penalty In Nursing Home Abuse Case

Law360, Boston (August 22, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois skilled nursing facility has to face a $6,050 daily penalty meted out by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for putting residents in immediate jeopardy after failing to protect them from abuse and theft, a Seventh Circuit panel ruled Tuesday.



Rosewood Care Center of Swansea was assessed over nine days in 2014 by CMS for failing to protect a resident from abuse, failing to timely report or investigate abuse, and for failing to implement its policies on abuse, neglect and misappropriation of property....

