What To Expect On Investment Arbitration In NAFTA Reboot

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Despite tough talk that the U.S. is looking to do more than tweak the North American Free Trade Agreement during the ongoing renegotiations, experts say it's unlikely that the deal's investor-state dispute settlement provision will be among those targeted for substantive reform.



Ahead of the NAFTA talks that took place in Washington, D.C., last week, a trade official with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative told reporters that the office is still considering how it will approach investment protection in the renegotiated deal. Those comments...

To view the full article, register now.