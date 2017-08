US Bioservices To Settle Kickback Claims For $13.4M

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- US Bioservices will pay $13.4 million to settle government claims that it violated the False Claims Act by encouraging patients to unnecessarily refill prescriptions of the iron chelation drug Exjade in exchange for kickbacks in the form of referrals from the drug’s maker Novartis, according to filings in New York federal court Tuesday.



Acting U.S, Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim said in a letter to the court that US Bioservices Corp. will pay about $10.6 million to the federal government...

To view the full article, register now.