Feds, Patient Settle VA Clinic's Bad Prostate Surgery Suit

By Emma Cueto

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge signed off on Monday on a settlement between the federal government and a former patient at a California Department of Veterans Affairs clinic over an allegedly bungled prostate removal surgery.

Jeff Jefferies, who originally sued the government for $5 million, agreed to a $365,000 one-time payment to end his suit accusing doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Long Beach, California, of positioning his body wrong during a prostate removal surgery, resulting in neurological injury to his legs....
Case Information

Case Title

Jeff Jefferies v. United States of America


Case Number

2:16-cv-02074

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Med. Malpractice

Judge

Dolly M. Gee

Date Filed

March 28, 2016

