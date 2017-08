Generics Makers Beat Reckitt's Mucinex Infringement Claims

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of generic-drug makers that Reckitt Benckiser had accused of ripping off patents it holds for the respiratory relief drug Mucinex were let off the hook Tuesday by a New Jersey federal judge who was unconvinced by a Reckitt expert's testimony that the drugs' formulations were similar.



At issue in the dispute, which culminated in a four-day bench trial in mid-May, was the composition of generic drugs made by Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. that are similar to Reckitt Benckiser LLC's own...

