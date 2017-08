Golf Course Employees Win Sexual Harassment Verdict

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Minnesota golf course on the Mississipi River sexually harassed servers there and fired four workers because they were readying a suit over his conduct, a Minnesota state judge said Monday, ordering the course to pay $150,000 in damages and penalties.



Washington County District Court Judge Mary E. Hannon said Links on the Mississippi Inc., which does business as Mississippi Dunes, violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act by firing the workers and that the course and owner William C. Doebler are liable for...

