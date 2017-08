Ann Taylor's $3.5M Wage Deal OK’d, But Awards Trimmed

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Tuesday approved clothier Ann Taylor's $3.5 million deal to end over 8,150 workers' claims of unpaid wages and missed breaks but slashed requested awards for the class representatives, admonishing counsel for submitting “boilerplate, lawyer-drafted declarations” for their clients.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge John Shepard Wiley told attorneys for Ann Inc., AnnTaylor Retail Inc. and named plaintiff Steven Linares that he considered the deal “a desirable settlement.”



“It’s a substantial amount of money, $3.5 million, going to a large group of people,...

