Hillshire Sues Insurers Over $13M Verdict In Asbestos Case

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Hillshire Brands Co. has sued insurer Continental Casualty Co. in California state court, saying the insurer refused to work to settle an underlying suit over a mesothelioma death that resulted in a $13 million verdict.



Hillshire’s complaint filed Friday seeks a declaratory judgment that, in particular, its Continental policy — issued to predecessors Sara Lee Corp. and Union Sugar Corp. — should kick in after Continental chose to sit on the sidelines during settlement talks that it says could have resulted in a better outcome....

