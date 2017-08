Arab Bank Says Terror Case 'Exemplifies' Alien Tort Abuse

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Arab Bank PLC on Tuesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that a bid by victims of Palestinian attacks to revive allegations that the bank helped militants fund their activities “exemplifies much of what is wrong” with current attempts to expand the use of the Alien Tort Statute.



Jordan’s largest bank said in a brief filed with the high court that the petitioners in the Jesner v. Arab Bank case were improperly trying to use the ATS, a law that was added to the U.S. Code in...

