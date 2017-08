Samsung, LG, Others Hit With Antitrust Suit Over TV Patents

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Haier hit Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Columbia University and others with an antitrust suit in New York federal court Monday, claiming the companies have a monopoly on various patents that are required by the Federal Communications Commission for the production of televisions.



Haier America Trading LLC, which is claiming violations to the Sherman Act and state law, says that MPEG LA LLC, a patent licensing company that packages a slew of patents on behalf of defendants like Samsung, LG, Zenith Electronics LLC,...

To view the full article, register now.